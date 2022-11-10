India vs England: What To Expect From The Second Semi-Final Of The ICC T20 World Cup 2022
For the first time in 35 years, India will meet England in a World Cup knockout stage. The two teams clash at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday for the second semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.
India qualified for the semi-finals after finishing on top of their respective group's points table, winning four matches out of a total five. They only lost to South Africa by five wickets.
England were the runners-up in their respective group. They confirmed their semis qualification after defeating Sri Lanka on the final matchday, edging past defending champions and hosts Australia to reach the knockout stage.
Both England and India faced each other three times in the history of the ICC T20 World Cup. India won two times (2007 and 2012) while the English defeated India once, back in 2009.