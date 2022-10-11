India-South Africa Third ODI At Delhi: What To Expect In The Series Decider
India and South Africa are set for the series-deciding third ODI at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.
The Proteas won the first ODI by nine runs in a thrilling match at Lucknow that was reduced to 40 overs due to rainy conditions.
The batting heroics of Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan in the second ODI helped India beat South Africa by seven wickets in a must-win match.
With the victory in the second ODI at Ranchi, India levelled the series 1-1. The winner of the third ODI on Tuesday will be clinching the ODI series.
Out of the 26 ODI matches played at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, 12 matches were won by teams batting first. Teams bowling first have won 13 matches.
The Proteas last won an ODI series in India back in 2015-16 during the five-match ODI series. South Africa won that series 3-2.
