India Vs South Africa T20 Series: Here Are The Players To Watch Out For
India is set to host South Africa in a series of white ball matches, starting with a T20 series on Wednesday with the first match at Trivandrum, Kerala.
Here are the players to watch out for in the T20 series against South Africa.
Rohit Sharma
Captain Sharma would be leading the T20I squad against the Proteas before heading for World Cup duties in Australia. His unbeaten 46-run knock against Australia in the last T20 series helped India to make it 1-1 at Nagpur.
Virat Kohli
Kohli has stepped up for team India during the Australia T20 series where the former captain helped India with his 63-run knock that helped them beat the Aussies in Hyderabad to clinch the series 2-1.
Suryakumar Yadav
Yadav also played an integral role during India's run-chase in the decider against Australia at Hyderabad where he scored 69 runs. In the first T20, Yadav scored 46 runs against the Aussies.
Hardik Pandya
Pandya's unbeaten knock of 71 against Australia helped India to build a decent total in the first T20I. In the final T20, Pandya completed the run-chase to confirm India's victory.
Axar Patel
Patel was a decisive member of the Indian roster against Australia. He won the Player of the Series award for his performance with the ball, where he had a wicket-taking average of 2.6 per match.