FIFA Pays Tribute To Sunil Chhetri In Short Series 'Captain Fantastic'
FIFA released a new series called 'Captain Fantastic', honouring the international career of India's men's football team skipper Sunil Chhetri.
Chhetri is the third-highest active international goal scorer after Lionel Messi of Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.
Sunil Chhetri has earned 131 caps for India's men's football team, scoring 84 goals for the men in blue on the international scale.
In the overall highest country-level goal scorers list, Chhetri stands at number six after Hungary's Ferenc Puskas, who scored 84 goals in 89 appearances.
He made his debut against Pakistan on June 12, 2005. Chhetri first took charge as India's men's team captain during the 2012 AFC Challenge Cup qualifiers.
