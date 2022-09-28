Arshdeep Singh's Heroics Help India Win By 8 Wickets In First T20 Against South Africa
Arshdeep Singh's three-wicket haul and the batting partnership of KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav helped India to win the first T20 against South Africa.
Rohit Sharma won the toss for India and decided to bowl first at the Greenfield Stadium in Trivandrum.
The South Africans had an alarming start, standing at 9/5 by 2.3 overs. Keshav Maharaj helped the Proteas in the first inning.
Axar Patel and the fast-bowling lineup, consisting of Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh and Harshal Patel restricted the Proteas to 106/8 in 20 overs.
The South African bowlers were quick to provide a rough start to India as it lost the wickets of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, standing at 17/2.
KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav continued the run-chase for India in solid form. The duo went on to complete their 100-run stand.
Yadav went on to score yet another half-century, helping India to inch closer to fifty. Rahul finished the run-chase in style, completing his half-century.
The 50's from Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul helped India to win the first T20 of the series against South Africa at Trivandrum.
Arshdeep Singh was announced as the Player of the Match for his crucial bowling spell of 3/32 in four overs.
The Proteas will hope for a series equaliser as the two teams will now fly to Guwahati for the second T20 on October 2 at the Barsapara Stadium.
