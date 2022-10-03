India Beat South Africa By 16 Runs, Get Unassailable 2-0 Lead In T20 Series
On Sunday, the heroics of KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli helped India beat South Africa by 16-runs to get an unassailable 2-0 lead in the T20i series
Temba Bavuma won the toss in South Africa and opted to bowl first at Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium.
Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul provided a solid start to team India, building a 96-run stand for the first wicket before Sharma's dismissal at 43.
KL Rahul completed his half-century but his inning was halted at 57 by Keshav Maharaj. Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav started building another vital stand for India.
Yadav went on to complete his 50-run knock. Kohli remained unbeaten at 49 runs to help India finish the 20 overs at 273/3.
Arshdeep Singh provided the early breakthroughs for India after getting the wickets of Temba Bavuma and Rilee Rossouw.
The Proteas duo of Quinton de Kock and David Miller provided a ray of hope to the South Africans. Quinton soon completed his half-century.
David Miller also completed his half-century. Quinton's inning came to an end at 69.
Miller went on complete his century but it went in vain as the Proteas fell short of their target, paving way for a 16-run victory for India.
