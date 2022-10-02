Indonesia: Over 120 Killed, Scores Injured After Stampede At Football Match
At least 120 people have reportedly been killed and around 180 injured in a stampede at a football match in Indonesia.
The clashes followed by the stampede in East Java happened after Arema FC lost to Persebaya Surabaya.
According to police, the fans ran towards the field after the final whistle, and in retaliation, the cops fired teargas shells to disperse the crowd.
BBC quoted Indonesia's chief security minister saying that the number of spectators in the stadium had exceeded by around 4,000 people.
