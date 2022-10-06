India Set To Host South Africa For A Three Match ODI Series After T20I Series Triumph
Following their 2-1 victory in the T20I series, team India is set to host the South Africans for a three-match ODI series.
The Indian team that won the T20I series left for Australia with the second pool of players under VVS Laxman set to feature in the ODI series.
The ODI series commences today with the first ODI taking place at Lucknow's Ekana Sportz City Stadium.
The second ODI will see India locking horns with South Africa at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi on October 9.
The final ODI and the series decider will take place at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Shikhar Dhawan would be leading the Indian squad against the Proteas during this three-match ODI series.
