David Miller-Heinrich Klaasen's Stand, Lungi Ngidi's 3-Wicket Haul: How South Africa Beat India In First ODI
David Miller and Heinrich Klassen stood unbeaten to help South Africa win by nine runs in the first ODI against India on Thursday.
The match was impacted by the rains in Lucknow, therefore got shortened to 40 over format.
Quinton de Kock fell short of another half-century after getting trapped by Ravi Bishnoi for an LBW. His innings ended at 48.
David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen completed their respective half-centuries and built an unbeaten 139-run stand to help South Africa finish the 40 overs at 249/4.
In the second inning, the opening duo of Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill was quickly dismissed as India stood at 8/2.
Wickets fell in quick succession for India, but Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson stood out with their half-centuries. Iyer later got out at 50 by Lungi Ngidi.
The Proteas bowlers continued taking wickets but Samson continued the run-chase for India.
His unbeaten knock of 86 runs went in vain as the South Africans restricted India to 240/8 by the end of 40 overs to confirm victory in the first ODI by 9 runs.
