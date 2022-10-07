India Set To Face Pakistan In Women's Asia Cup 2022
Team India is going to face Pakistan on Friday at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium for its next 2022 Women's Asia Cup.
Both India and Pakistan are at the top of the table, currently standing at number one and number two respectively in the points table.
Harmanpreet Kaur's team India got an unbeaten streak as they have won all three matches they have played so far.
Pakistan started their Asia Cup campaign with victories against Malaysia and host Bangladesh. But their last match saw an upset from Thailand.
The two teams would aim for the two points and maintain their positions on top of the table to qualify for the semi-finals.
Jemimah Rodrigues has helped India with the bat. Her last two innings were 76 against Sri Lanka and an unbeaten 75-run knock against the UAE.
ALSO READ
Gun And Knife Attack In A Pre-School Leaves 34 Dead In Thailand, Shooter Kills Self