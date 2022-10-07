Nida Dar Shines For Pakistan As They Beat India By 13 Runs In Women's Asia Cup
Nida Dar's all-around performance with the bat and ball help Pakistan to secure a crucial 13-run victory against India in the Women's Asia Cup.
Bismah Maroof won the toss for Pakistan and opted to bat first at Sylhet. The Indian bowlers pressurised the Pakistani batters as they stood at 33/3.
Dar completed her half-century and remained unbeaten at 56 to help Pakistan finish the 20 overs at 137/6.
In the second inning, India started losing batters in quick succession. The Pakistani bowlers continued taking wickets.
Harmanpreet Kaur and company were bowled out for 124, paving way for a Pakistani victory. They won by 13 runs.
ALSO READ
India, 10 Other Nations In UNHRC Abstain From Voting To Debate on China’s Treatment Of Uyghur Muslims