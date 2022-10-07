India, 10 Other Nations In UNHRC Abstain From Voting To Debate on China’s Treatment Of Uyghur Muslims
India, 10 other nations, including Brazil and Ukraine, abstained from voting on a draft resolution in the UN Human Rights Council to hold a debate on China's treatment of Uyghur Muslims in the Xinjiang region.
Nineteen members voted against the draft resolution on “holding a debate on the situation of human rights in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China”, and 11 abstained. Only 17 members voted in favour of the resolution which was then rejected.
Last month, the UN published a report that revealed grave human rights abuses in China's Xinjiang region against the Uyghur people and other ethnic minorities. China had denied the allegations.