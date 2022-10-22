India To Start T20 World Cup Campaign Against Pakistan At The MCG
India will commence their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The match also marks the beginning of Group two in the Super 12.
The two teams meet again after their recent T20I matches in the UAE for the 2022 Asia Cup. India won the opening match on August 28. Pakistan won the second match when the two teams last met on September 4.
Rain can play spoilsport during the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match on Sunday at the MCG. Heavy rains continue to downpour in Melbourne with Australian meteorologists expecting the continuation of scattered showers.