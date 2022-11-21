FIFA World Cup 2022: Ecuador Beat Qatar 0-2 In Tournament Opener
Ecuador defeated Qatar 0-2 in the opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2022, kick-starting their campaign and football's apex tournament.
Captain Enner Valencia scored the opening goal of the FIFA World Cup 2022, providing an early 1-0 lead to Ecuador within the first three minutes of the match. But the goal was called off as offside by the VAR officials.
But the Ecuadorian skipper got a chance for redemption after Ecuador was awarded a penalty kick. Valencia comfortably scored the goal from the spot to provide the 1-0 lead to La Tri.
Valencia struck again with a terrific header to make it 2-0 for Ecuador before the end of the first time. His brace sealed the match for Ecuador as they defeated hosts Qatar 2-0 in the FIFA World Cup 2022 opener.
With their 2-0 victory against Qatar, Ecuador ended a 92-year-old tradition of the host nation winning the opening match of the World Cup.