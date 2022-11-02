ICC T20 World Cup 2022: India Win By 5 Runs Against Bangladesh Via DLS Method In Rain-Hit Match
The batting heroics of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul in a rain-hit match at Adelaide helped India beat Bangladesh by five runs via the DLS method.
Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and decided to bowl first for Bangladesh. The Tigers got the early wicket of Rohit Sharma, adding pressure on India's batting order.
KL Rahul displayed fine form of batting and reached his 50 before Shakib Al Hasan got his wicket. Virat Kohli continued the batting alongside Suryakumar Yadav.
Kohli completed another individual milestone and broke the record of Mahela Jayawardene to become the highest-ever run-scorer in the history of the ICC T20 World Cup.
Kohli remained unbeaten at 64 with India finishing the 20 overs at 184/6. The Bangladeshi duo of Litton Das and Najmul Hossain Shanto provided a solid opening start.
Litton Das scored a crucial 50 and continued Bangladesh's run chase before rain stopped play at Adelaide. Umpires calculated that the Tigers were 17 runs ahead on the DLS method.
After the rain break, as per the DLS method, Bangladesh needed to chase down 151 in 16 overs. KL Rahul's direct hit dismissed Litton Das, changing the course of the game for India.
The match was still up for grabs for both teams with Bangladesh requiring 20 off the last ball. Arshdeep Singh restricted the Tigers at 145/6 to confirm India's victory by five runs.
ALSO READ
ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav Record Personal Milestones Against Bangladesh