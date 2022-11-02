ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav Record Personal Milestones Against Bangladesh
It was a special inning for both Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav against Bangladesh in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 where both batsmen recorded individual milestones.
During his unbeaten 64-run knock against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli became the highest run-scorer in the history of the ICC T20 World Cup, breaking the record previously held by former Sri Lankan skipper Mahela Jayawardene.
After 25 innings including his recent 50-plus knock against Bangladesh, Kohli's tally stands atop at 1065, overtaking Jayawardene's record of 1016 runs in 31 innings.
Suryakumar Yadav's 30-run knock against Bangladesh saw him overtake Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan to become the number-one-ranked T20I batsman in ICC T20 global rankings.