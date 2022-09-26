Virat Kohli And Suryakumar Yadav Guide India To T20 Series Victory Against Australia
Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav's 104-run stand saw India complete the run chase, winning the match by six wickets to clinch the T20 series 2-1.
Rohit Sharma won the toss at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium and opted to bowl first.
Cameron Green and Tim Davids' half-centuries saw Australia finish the 20 overs at 186/7.
In the second inning, the Aussies got the quick wickets of KL Rahul and captain Rohit Sharma.
Suryakumar Yadav built a 50-run plus stand with Virat Kohli. Yadav went on to complete his half-century in 29 balls.
Kohli also completed his half-century, completing the 100-run partnership with Yadav. The latter got dismissed at 69 by Josh Hazlewood.
In the last over, India required 11 runs. Virat Kohli hit Daniel Sams first ball off for a sixer before getting caught out by Aaron Finch in the next ball.
Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik completed the run-chase for India to confirm a six-wicket victory, sealing the T20I series 2-1.
Suryakumar Yadav won the Player of the Match for his match-winning 69-run knock. Axar Patel was announced as the Player of the Series award for his performance against Australia.
