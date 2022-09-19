Queen Elizabeth's Funeral: Coffin Makes Final Journey From Westminster To Windsor Castle
The royal family and the United Kingdom bid adieu to Queen Elizabeth II during her state funeral at Westminster Abbey.
The funeral was attended by many world leaders, including the leaders of the Commonwealth nations.
India's president Droupadi Murmu was also present at the Westminster Abbey during the Queen's state funeral.
After the funeral prayers at Westminster Abbey, the Queen's coffin left for Windsor Castle.
At Windsor Castle, there will be a committal service held for her coffin at the St. George's Chapel.
Queen Elizabeth II will be buried at the palace's King George VI Memorial Chapel, alongside the ashes of her father, mother and her sister.
