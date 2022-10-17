Indian Teen Dommaraju Gukesh Becomes Youngest To Beat Magnus Carlsen In Online Chess Tournament
India's Dommaraju Gukesh became the youngest player to defeat world champion, Magnus Carlsen, at the ongoing Aimchess Rapid online tournament. He is 16 years old.
Gukesh defeated Carlsen in the ninth round with white. The Norwegian also lost to India's 19-year-old grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi in the seventh round of the preliminary.
Erigaisi's 54-move victory against Carlsen keeps him in the top eight of the tournament on Sunday.
The Aimchess Rapid Tournament is a part of the Meltwater Champions Tour and consists of 16 competitors. India is represented by five players in the tournament.