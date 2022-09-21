Australia Complete Mammoth Run-Chase To Beat India By 4 Wickets In First T20I
Australia completed the run-chase of 209 runs to beat India by 4 wickets in the first T20I of the series on Tuesday.
Aaron Finch won the toss for Australia and opted to bowl first at Mohali's PCA Stadium.
KL Rahul scored 55 runs and Hardik Pandya remained unbeaten at 71 to help India finish the 20 overs at 208/6.
In the second inning, the Australian batters continued to add pressure on the Indian bowlers.
Cameron Green completed his half-century before getting dismissed at 61 by Axar Patel.
Matthew Wade remained unbeaten at 45 to help Australia finish the run-chase and win the match by 4 wickets, taking a 1-0 lead against India in the T20I series.
