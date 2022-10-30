ICC T20 World Cup 2022: South Africa Beat India By 5 Wickets, Lungi Ngidi Stuns Indian Batting Line
South Africa beat India by 5 wickets with two balls remaining in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup match in Perth on Sunday.
India won the toss and elected to bat first. However, the Indian team lost quick wickets. Lungi Ngidi took four crucial wickets of KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya.
India managed to make 133 runs after Suryakumar Yadav's half-century helped the team set a decent target for the Proteas.
On the bowling side, Arshdeep Singh made early gains for India after he took Q de Kock's wicket in the first over. Singh struck again in the next ball with RR Rossouw's wicket with an LBW.
As chances looked tilting in India's favour, Aiden Markram and David Miller stabilised the Porteas' innings as they scored 52 and 59 runs, respectively helping the team secure a win.
