South Korea Stampede: Over 150 Killed In Overcrowding At Seoul Halloween Event
At least 150 people were killed and 82 others injured in a stampede in South Korea's Seoul where the crowd had gathered for Halloween celebrations.
South Korean news agency Yonhap quoted officials saying that tens of thousands of people had gathered on the streets of Seoul for the Halloween celebrations when the incident took place.
The government has announced a period of national mourning till November 5 and assured funeral and psychological support to victims and families.
According to reports, most of the victims are teenagers and young adults in early 20s. Nineteen foreign nationals fro Iran, Norway, China and Uzbekistan are among the casualties.
