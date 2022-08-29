Hardik Pandya's Heroics Help India Defeat Pakistan By 5 Wickets In Asia Cup
Hardik Pandya's performance with the ball and bat helped India secure victory in their first Asia Cup 2022 match against Pakistan.
Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was quick to dismiss Babar Azam. Fakhar Zaman later joined Azam in the pavilion after getting dismissed by Avesh Khan.
Pandya struck thrice, getting the wickets of Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan and Khushdil Shah.
Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar continued their pressure and wrapped up Pakistan's inning at 147. India required 148 runs to win.
Debutant Naseer Shah provided an early jolt to India after dismissing KL Rahul for a golden duck.
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma stabilised the inning for team India before the duo got dismissed by Mohammad Nawaz.
Ravindra Jadeja and Suryakumar Yadav continued the run-chase but Naseem Shah dismissed Suryakumar at 18. Later, Jadeja and Hardik built a vital partnership.
India required seven runs off the last over. Jadeja got bowled out by Nawaz. But Hardik Pandya took the strike and hit the match-winning six to complete India's run chase. They beat Pakistan by 5 wickets.
For his 3/25 spell with the ball and an unbeaten 35-run knock with the bat, Pandya was awarded the Player of the Match.