Done And Dusted: Now Only Debris Lies In Place Of Noida Twin Towers
The twin towers in Noida have been razed to the ground after a controlled explosion of the two skyscrapers, built by Supertech, was carried out on Sunday afternoon.
The twin towers were reduced to rubble within seconds of the controlled blast carried out using 3700 kgs of explosives.
Visuals showed debris lying all around the place where the two tall buildings once stood.
The blast is believed to leave behind a whopping 55,000 tonnes of debris which will be disposed of in adherence to the Construction and Demolition, Waste Management Rules, 2016.
Police and Fire and Emergency Services teams were seen clearing the roads around the explosion for smooth vehicular and public movement. The dust continues to engulf the area.
Experts have raised concerns over the impact of the demolition which spewed an enormous amount of dust into the environment and tonnes of debris has also been generated.
