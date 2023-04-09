IPL Match 13 And 14, Gujarat Titans To Clash With KKR, Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Punjab Kings
Gujarat Titans will clash with Kolkata Knight Riders in match 13 of this year's IPL. The match will be played in Ahmedabad.
For KKR, Lockie Ferguson and N Jagadeesan will be playing instead of Tim Southee and Mandeep Singh.
In second match of the day, Sunrisers Hyderabad will clash with Punjab Kings at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
Sunrisers Hyderabad lost to Lucknow Super Giants in match 10 on Friday.
ALSO READ
India Logs 5,357 New Covid-19 Cases, 11 Deaths; Mask Rules Imposed In 3 States