India Logs 5,357 New Covid-19 Cases, 11 Deaths; Mask Rules Imposed In 3 States
India on Sunday logged 5,357 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the active cases to 32,814, union health ministry said. Eleven deaths were also reported on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 535 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 23%. Maharashtra logged 542 cases and one death.
Amid the spike in cases, Kerala, Puducherry and Haryana have made wearing masks in public places compulsory.
Meanwhile, health ministry has asked the states remain alert and prepared to handle the Covid-19 situation. States have also been asked to conduct mock drills on April 10 and 11.
