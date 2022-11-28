'BCCI, PCB Will Decide': Gautam Gambhir Reacts To Ramiz Raja’s Remarks On 2023 World Cup
Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir reacted to Pakistani counterpart Ramiz Raja’s remarks on the 2023 World Cup saying, “This is the decision of BCCI and PCB. Whatever decision they take, they will take it together.”
Gambhir was reacting to former Pak cricketer Ramiz Raja saying, "If Pakistan don't take part in the World Cup scheduled in India next year, who will watch it?"
Raja's remarks come even as BCCI and Asian Cricket Council Chief Jay Shah had said last month, “We'll have Asia Cup 2023 at a neutral venue. It's the govt which decides over the permission of our team visiting Pakistan so we won't comment on that but for the 2023 Asia Cup, it is decided that the tournament will be held at a neutral venue.”
The Pakistan Cricket Board had released a statement in light of Shah's remarks. It said, “The overall impact of such statements have the potential to split the Asian and international cricketing communities, and can impact Pakistan’s visit to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and future ICC Events in India in the 2024-2031 cycle.”
