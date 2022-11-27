Kylian Mbappe's Brace Helps France Beat Denmark 2-1 To Qualify For FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16
Kylian Mbappe scored twice for France as Les Bleus became the first team to advance to the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2022.
The first half witnessed both teams finishing without a goal.
In the second half, Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe broke the deadlock for France in the 61st minute.
Andreas Christensen was quick to equalise for the Danes, making it 1-1 for Denmark in the 68th minute.
Kylian Mbappe completed his brace to score again for France and seal the 2-1 victory for Les Bleus in the 86th minute.