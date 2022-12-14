France To Face Morocco For Second Semi-Final Of FIFA World Cup 2022
Defending champions France are scheduled to face Morocco on Thursday at Qatar's Al Bayt Stadium from 12:30 IST for the second semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022.
France advanced to the semis after defeating England 1-2 in the quarter finals on Sunday.
Morocco’s fairytale continues in the FIFA World Cup 2022 after the Atlas Lions defeated Portugal 1-0 to become the first African-Arab nation in the tournament’s history to qualify for the semis.
The winner between France-Morocco will advance to the finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022, where they will face Lionel Messi’s Argentina on Sunday at the Lusail Stadium from 8:30 pm IST.
The team that gets defeated in the second semi-final will be facing Croatia on Saturday for the third-place play-off at the Khalifa International Stadium from 8:30 pm IST.
