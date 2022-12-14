Bharat Jodo Yatra: Ex-RBI Chief Raghuram Rajan Joins Rahul Gandhi In Rajasthan
Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan joined Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur on Wednesday morning.
Visuals shared on social media showed Rajan and Gandhi engaged in discussion as the two walked ahead.
The march led by Gandhi will cover 500km in Rajasthan over 17 days before entering Haryana on December 21.
The yatra will conclude in Kashmir next year around the time of Republic Day.
