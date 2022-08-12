FIFA Prepones World Cup By A Day, Tournament To Begin From November 20
On August 11, FIFA officially announced the preponement of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar by one day. The tournament will now begin on November 20.
Approved by the top officials of FIFA, the rescheduling aims to host Qatar featuring in the gala game.
Previously, the World Cup's opening game of Qatar vs Ecuador was scheduled for November 21. But this game has been shifted to November 20 as part of a stand-alone event.
The opening ceremony and inaugural match of the World Cup will take place at Al Bayt Stadium.
With the changes made by FIFA, the Netherlands will face off against Senegal and England will face Iran on November 21.
