CWG 22: After Sri Lankan Athletes, Two Pakistani Boxers Go Missing Fro Birmingham
Two Pakistani boxers have reportedly gone missing from Birmingham after the conclusion of the Commonwealth Games 2022. The two boxers have been identified as Suleman Baloch and Nazeerullah.
Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) confirmed that the duo was found to be missing a couple of hours before the contingent's departure for Islamabad.
The Pakistani High Commission in London has been informed, while the duo's travel documents are with the boxing federation officials.
Earlier 10 members of Sri Lank's Commonwealth Games contingent had gone missing from Birmingham. The disappearance of the athletes and officials comes amid severe socio-economic turmoil in the island nation.