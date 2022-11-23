Germany, Spain, Croatia And Belgium Open Their FIFA World Cup 2022 Campaign On Day 4
Teams drawn in Group E and Group F will commence their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign in Qatar.
Morocco vs Croatia
The finalists of the 2018 edition will face Morocco in the first match of day four at the Al Bayt Stadium from 3:30 pm IST.
Germany vs Japan
The Germans were unable to qualify for the knockout stages in 2018 Russia but they will aim for a positive start against Japan at the Khalifa International Stadium from 6:30 pm IST.
Spain vs Costa Rica
The 2010 World Champions will be facing Costa Rica in their FIFA World Cup 2022 opener from 9:30 pm IST at Al Thumama Stadium.
Belgium vs Canada
The Belgian Red Devils will be facing Les Rouges for the final match of day four at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium from 12:30 am IST.
