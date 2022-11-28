Brazil vs Switzerland, Portugal vs Uruguay: FIFA World Cup 2022 Matches On Day 8
The eighth day of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will mark the end of Matchday 2 with teams drawn in Group G and Group H fighting it out for the knockout spots.
Cameroon vs Serbia
Both teams are in a pressurising spot after conceding defeat in their first match. A defeat today would mean an end to their FIFA World Campaign. They meet at 3:30 pm IST at Al Janoub Stadium.
South Korea vs Ghana
Both teams will aim for a victory to keep their knockout hopes alive. They face each other at the Education City Stadium from 6:30 pm IST.
Brazil vs Switzerland
Both teams won their respective first match and will fight it out to confirm their knockout spot during their clash at Stadium 974 from 9:30 pm IST.
Portugal vs Uruguay
Cristiano Ronaldo and company face challenge from Uruguay. A Portuguese victory can seal their Round of 16 berth, while for La Celeste, it’s a must-win match to keep themselves alive in the knockout
