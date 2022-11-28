PT Usha Set To Become First Woman Chief Of Indian Olympics Association
Former Olympian and field athlete PT Usha is set to become the first woman president of the Indian Olympics Association (IOA) after she became the only person to file nominations for the post.
Usha filed her nominations on Sunday for the polls scheduled to be held on December 10, PTI reported.
The report said that she is the first Olympian and international medallist who will be holding the post of the IOA chief.
Usha took to Twitter on Saturday to announce, "With the warm support of my Fellow Athletes and National Federations I am humbled and honoured to accept and file for the Nomination of the President Of IOA!''