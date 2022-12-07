Brazil, Morocco, Argentina, Croatia: Meet The Teams That Qualified For The Quarter-Finals
After 56 matches, the FIFA World Cup 2022 has got its final eight teams, who will battle it out for the coveted trophy as the tournament reaches the quarter-finals stage. Here are the quarter-finalists.
The Netherlands
The Dutch made a comeback to the 2022 FIFA World Cup under coach Louis Van Gaal, after missing out on the previous edition in Russia 2018. They were the winners of Group A and defeated the US 3-1 in their Round of 16 match to confirm their quarterfinal spot.
Argentina
Under manager Lionel Scaloni, Argentina made it to the quarter-finals after ending their group stage as Group C leaders. The Albiceleste later defeated Australia 2-1 in the Round of 16 to cement their spot in the final eight.
England
The Three Lions under coach Gareth Southgate were the winners of Group B. They went on to defeat Senegal 3-0 in their Round of 16 fixture and advance to the quarter-finals.
France
Les Bleus under manager Didier Deschamps continue their trophy defence in style. They advanced to the final eight, first as winners of Group D before beating Poland 3-1 in their Round of 16 fixture.
Croatia
The 2018 runners-up under Zlatko Dalić ended second in the Group F points table. In their Round of 16 match, the Croats ended it 1-1 with Japan after extra time. Croatia went on to win the penalty shoot-out 1-3 and advance to the quarter-finals.
Brazil
The record-champions quest to extend their World Cup triumph record under coach Tite continues after finishing group stage as leaders of Group G. They later defeated South Korea 4-1 in a very one sided fixture to confirm their quarter-finals berth.
Morocco
The North Africans continue to make history after first defeating Belgium to end up as Group F winners. After the two teams could not break the deadlock in extra time, Morocco went on to beat Spain 3-0 and knock them out of the tournament.
Portugal
The Portuguese dream continues after they finished the group stage as leaders of Group H before Gonçalo Ramos’ hattrick powered them to cruise past Switzerland 6-1 and advance to the quarter-finals.