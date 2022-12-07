FIFA World Cup 2022: Here’s A Look At The Quarter Finals Schedule
After 56 matches, the quarter-finals round of the FIFA World Cup 2022 is set to commence from Friday. Here’s a look at the schedule.
Croatia vs Brazil
The first quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup takes place at the Education City Stadium from 8:30 pm IST on Friday where the 2018 finalists Croatia meet record-champions Brazil.
Netherlands vs Argentina
Later at 12:30 am IST, Netherlands will be facing Argentina at the Lusail Stadium on Saturday in what will be a repeat of the 2014 World Cup semi finals.
Morocco vs Portugal
The Africans will be playing their first World Cup quarter finals against Portugal, who enter the knockout rounds for the first time since 2006. They meet on Saturday at Al Thumama Stadium from 8:30 pm IST.
England vs France
Later at 12:30 am IST, England will be facing France in the last quarter-finals fixture of the tournament at Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday.