Uruguay Vs Ghana, Serbia Vs Switzerland: FIFA World Cup Matches To Watch Today
On the last day of the FIFA World Cup 2022 group stage, teams drawn in Group G and Group H will fight it out to cement their spot in the knockout stage.
Ghana Vs Uruguay
The two teams meet in football's biggest tournament after their infamous quarter-final clash in South Africa 2010.
Uruguay need a victory to stay alive in the race and will rely on Portugal to stop South Korea from qualifying. Meanwhile, for Ghana, a victory will guarantee their qualification to the next round.
Portugal Vs South Korea
Portugal have already qualified for the Round of 16 and a victory against South Korea will guarantee them finishing the group stage as Group H leaders. South Korea need to win for them to stay alive in the knockout race.
Cameroon Vs Brazil
The Brazilians have qualified for the next round with two consecutive victories in their first match. A victory today would help them end the group stage as Group G leaders. Cameroon not only needs to win the game to stay in the race but would also need Serbia to beat Switzerland to actually make it to the knockouts.
Serbia Vs Switzerland
The Swiss are just a victory away from heading to the Round of 16. If the match against Serbia is a draw, Switzerland would need Brazil to win against Cameroon to confirm their qualification.