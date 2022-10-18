ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Karthik Meiyappan's Hattrick Goes In Vain As Sri Lanka Beat UAE By 79 runs
Sri Lanka triumphed over UAE by 79 runs at Kardinia Park in South Geelong, Victoria with the bowlers dominating the match.
Sri Lanka's campaign started with a defeat against Namibia by 55 runs and a defeat today against the UAE would have meant an end to their T20 World Cup dreams.
CP Rizwaan won the toss for UAE and opted to bowl first. The Sri Lankan batters provided a good start in the powerplay overs.
Karthik Meiyappan turned things around for UAE with a sensational hattrick, bagging the wickets of Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka and Dasun Shanaka.
Pathum Nissanka completed his 50. He went on to score 74 which helped Sri Lanka end their 20 overs at 152/8.
In the second inning, the Sri Lankan bowling duo of Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushamantha Chameera jolted the UAE by taking three wickets each.
But UAE's inning was wrapped up by 73, paving way for a comprehensive Sri Lankan victory by 79 runs.
In the previous match, the Netherlands defeated Namibia by five wickets. They remain at top of the Group A table with four points.
