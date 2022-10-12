FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup: US Beat India 0-8, Chile, Germany And Brazil Take Three Points On Day 1
India vs USA
It was not an ideal start for host nation India as they were beaten 0-8 by the USA in their opening match of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar.
Chile vs New Zealand
Chile started their tournament opener with a comfortable 3-1 victory against Group B opponents New Zealand at Goa's Fatorda Stadium.
Brazil vs Morocco
Jhonson's goal for Brazil stood as the only difference against Morocco in the Group A opener at Bhubaneshwar. Jhonson's strike was also the first goal of the u-17 World Cup.
Germany vs Nigeria
In the evening, Germany faced Nigeria for Group B's second match of the day. Goals from Svea Stoldt and Mara Alber helped die Mannschaft defeat the Nigerians 2-1 at Goa.
Group C
Mexico will face China in the Group C opener from 4:30 pm onwards at the DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai. In the evening, defending champions Spain kick off their u-17 World Cup campaign against Colombia at 8 pm
Group D
Canada and France are set to open Group D fixtures from 4:30 pm onwards. From 8 pm, Japan will face Tanzania in the second match of Group D.