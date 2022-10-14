FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup: Japan, China, And Spain Record Victory; India To Face Morocco In Matchday 2
Spain, Japan and China recorded victory to get the three points from Matchday 1 of the FIFA u-17 Women's World Cup. Teams from Group A and Group B begin their Matchday 2 on Friday.
Spain vs Colombia
The defending champions kicked off their campaign on a positive note, defeating Colombia 1-0 in their first Group C fixture.
Mexico vs China
The Chinese scored two past the Mexicans, winning the match 1-2 and getting on top of the Group C table.
Japan vs Tanzania
Goals from Uno Shiragaki, Mao Itamura, Ai Tsujisawa and Momoko Tanikawa helped Japan cruise past Tanzania 4-0 in their first Group D match.
Canada vs France
Both teams scored one past each other to settle for a 1-1 draw in their first Group D round-robin match.
Group A (Matchday 2 fixtures)
Brazil takes on the United States from 4:30 pm. Hosts India will face Morocco from 8 pm. Both matches are to be played at Bhubaneshwar's Kalinga Stadium.
Group B (Matchday 2)
New Zealand and Nigeria meet at 4:30 pm with both teams aiming for their first victory in the u-17 World Cup. Later at 8 pm, Germany will face Chile. The matches will be played at Goa's Fatorda Stadium.