Rahul Koli, Child Actor In 'India's Nomination For The Oscars 'Chhello Show' Dies Of Leukaemia
Child actor Rahul Koli, who was the friend of the protagonist Samay (Bhavin Rabari) in India's Oscar nomination film 'Chhello Show' succumbed to leukaemia. He was 17 years old as reported by NDTV.
Hailing from Hapa Town in Jamnagar, Gujarat, Koli died of leukaemia on October 2, after battling the disease for nearly four months, according to the NDTV report.
The youngster was looking forward to the Gujarati movie's release on October 14. Koli was selected for the film via an audition that took place in a government school in Hapa.
Chhello Show, directed by Pan Nalin was selected as India's official entry to the 95th Academy Awards (Oscars). The movie is set in a rural village in Saurashtra, depicting a nine-year-old boy's admiration for cinema.