Morocco Beat Spain; Portugal Cruise Past Switzerland To Setup Quarter-Finals Clash In FIFA World Cup 2022
Morocco shocked Spain after beating them 3-0 in the penalty shootouts to knock them out of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Later, Portugal dominated against Switzerland to qualify for the quarter-finals.
Morocco vs Spain
The two teams could not break the deadlock in the 90 mins, forcing officials to push for extra time. But the score remained 0-0, with penalties ultimately deciding their fate in the FIFA World Cup.
Spain missed three consecutive penalty shots from the spot, while the Moroccans successfully scored two.
Achraf Hakimi went for a Panenka to score the decider for Morocco and helped them qualify for their first quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup. Spain were knocked out of the competition for a second consecutive time on penalties.
Portugal vs Switzerland
In the last Round of 16 fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Portugal cruised past Switzerland in style, beating them 6-1 to qualify for the quarter-finals.
Gonçalo Ramos provided an early breakthrough for the Portuguese by finding the net in the 17th minute. Pepe later made it 2-0 for Portugal in the 33rd minute before the first half ended.
The Portuguese continued their domination against the Swiss in the second half with Gonçalo Ramos scoring his second in the 51st minute. Raphaël Guerreiro later made it 4-0 for Portugal in the 55th minute.
Switzerland got a consolatory goal in the 58th minute. But Gonçalo Ramos scored his third goal in the 67th minute to complete a sensational hattrick. Rafael Leão also featured in the scoresheet to help Portugal finish 6-1 against Switzerland.
Morocco vs Portugal
With their respective victories, the Moroccans confirmed their quarter-finals match against Portugal on December 10 at Al Thumama Stadium from 8:30 pm IST.