Morocco Vs Spain; Portugal Vs Switzerland: FIFA World Cup 2022 Knockout Matches To Watch Today
The last leg of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 will take place today with Morocco facing Spain, followed by Portugal taking on Switzerland.
Morocco vs Spain
The North Africans surprised everyone during their group stage campaign, topping the Group F points table against the likes of Croatia and Belgium.
They will face Luis Enrique's Spain after La Roja finished second in the Group E points table. The two teams will meet at 8:30 pm IST at Education City Stadium.
Portugal vs Switzerland
Cristiano Ronaldo would be leading Portugal after they made it to the knockout stage as winners of Group H. They will face the challenge from Switzerland at Lusail Stadium from 12:30 am IST.
On Monday, Japan were knocked out by Croatia 1-3 in the first penalty shootout of the FIFA World Cup 2022 after the two teams first tied at 1-1 after the end of 90 mins plus extra time.
Later, Neymar made his comeback from injury and scored for Brazil as they cruised past South Korea 4-1 in their Round of 16 fixture. With the win, Brazil setup a quarter-finals clash against 2018 finalists Croatia.