Bangladesh vs India 2nd ODI: Here's A Preview
Bangladesh will be hosting India for the second match on Wednesday at Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, as part of the ongoing three-match ODI series.
The Tigers won the first ODI by one wicket at the Sher-e-Bangla on Sunday, thanks to Shakib Al Hasan's five-wicket haul.
With the victory, Bangladesh took a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. A victory on Wednesday would confirm a series victory for the Tigers.
KL Rahul was the highest scorer for India in the first ODI with his 73-run knock. He will aim to continue this form to help India win the second ODI.
Team India require a victory in the second ODI to equalise the score and keep their series hopes alive.