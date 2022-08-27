FIFA Lifts AIFF's Suspension, India Set To Host U-17 Women's World Cup
On August 26, FIFA lifted its suspension on the All India Football Federation (AIFF). This comes after the Supreme Court of India disbanded the Committee of Administrators (CoA).
After Praful Patel's term, the CoA was appointed by the apex court to elect the new AIFF president.
Following internal conflicts within the CoA, FIFA decided to ban the AIFF on August 15, citing, "undue influence from third parties".
Stating that the CoA's intervention is a violation of the FIFA statutes, the Supreme Court later directed AIFF to take charge of the national football body's daily affairs and conduct presidential elections.
With AIFF's suspension getting revoked, India will remain the host for the U-17 Women's World Cup, scheduled from October 11 to October 30.