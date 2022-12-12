New Match Ball ‘Al Hilm’ Unveiled Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi-Finals
After 60 matches, the FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-finals are on the horizon and a new match ball was unveiled for the final four matches.
The ball, named ‘Al Hilm’ translates to ‘The Dream’ and will replace the existing ‘Al Rihla’ (The Journey) model that was used so far.
The new match ball will also feature the inertial measurement unit (IMU) sensor, which will assist match officials in tracking offside calls.
‘Al Hilm’ features a triangular pattern with gold base design that pays tribute to the deserts surrounding Qatar’s capital city Doha.
The semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will take place between Croatia-Argentina and France-Morocco on Wednesday and Thursday at 12:30 am IST respectively.
