Croatia vs Argentina, Morocco vs France: Meet The Semi-Finalists Of FIFA World Cup 2022
After two days of intensive quarter-final matches, the FIFA World Cup 2022 is now headed towards the semi-final stage. Here are the fixtures.
Croatia vs Argentina
The two teams meet for the first semi-final at Lusail Stadium on Wednesday from 12:30 am IST.
Croatia
The Balkans qualified for their second consecutive FIFA World Cup semi-finals after defeating record champions Brazil in the penalty shootouts (4-2).
Argentina
Lionel Messi's World Cup hopes remain alive after the Albiceleste defeated the Netherlands in penalty shootouts (3-4) to secure their qualification to the semi-finals.
France vs Morocco
The two teams will face each other for the second semi-final, to be held at Al Bayt Stadium on Thursday from 12:30 am IST.
France
The defending champions continue their trophy defence after defeating England 1-2 in a thrilling quarter-final match.
Morocco
The Atlas Lions became the first African nation to qualify for a FIFA World Cup semi-finals after their historic 1-0 victory against Portugal in the quarter-finals.
