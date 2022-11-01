ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Dhananjaya de Silva's Scores Unbeaten 66 In Run-Chase For Sri Lanka To Defeat Afghanistan By 6 Wickets
Dhananjaya de Silva kept his ground till the end with an unbeaten knock of 66 runs that assured Sri Lanka of completing the run-chase against Afghanistan, beating them by six wickets.
Mohammad Nabi won the toss for Afghanistan and opted to bat first. The Afghan batters struggled against the Lankans and finished their 20 overs at 144/8.
In the second inning, Mujeeb Ur Rahman bowled out Pathum Nissanka, providing an early breakthrough for Afghanistan. Dhananjaya de Silva continued the run-chase and stepped up for Sri Lanka with a crucial 50.
Silva kept his ground and remained unbeaten till the end at 66 to complete the run-chase for Sri Lanka, confirming their victory against Afghanistan by six wickets.
With their defeat against Sri Lanka, Afghanistan are officially out of the race for the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.