India Set To Face South Africa In 3-Match T20 Series Before ICC T20 World Cup In Australia
Following their 2-1 triumph in the T20I series against Australia, India are set to host South Africa for a three-match T20 series, starting from September 28.
The first T20I will take place on September 28 at the Greenfield Stadium in Trivandrum, Kerala.
The second T20 will be on October 2 at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, Assam.
The last T20I fixture will take place at Indore's Holkar Stadium on October 4.
Following the T20 series, team India would be hosting South Africa for a three-match ODI series. After the ODI series, team India would be flying to Australia for the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup.
India's first match in the World T20 will be against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23.
ALSO READ
Shinzo Abe State Funeral: PM Modi And World Leaders Attend Event In Japan